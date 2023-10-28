SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $289.73 million and $52.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,171.65 or 0.99985658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22378927 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $47,160,462.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

