Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 612.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $696.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $660.00 and a 1 year high of $1,886.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $763.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,336.31.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

