Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Adbri Price Performance
Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Adbri has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adbri from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adbri from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
About Adbri
Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.
