Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Adbri Price Performance

Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Adbri has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adbri from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adbri from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBCF

About Adbri

(Get Free Report)

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.