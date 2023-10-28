Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.55%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

