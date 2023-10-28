adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 45.7% in October

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADDYY. BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.
ADDYY opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -236.56 and a beta of 1.09. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
