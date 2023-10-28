adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 45.7% in October

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADDYY. BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get adidas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on adidas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 33.0% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 2.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDYY opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -236.56 and a beta of 1.09. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.