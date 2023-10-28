Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

