Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

