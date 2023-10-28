Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $186.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.24.

HSY opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52-week low of $183.96 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day moving average is $235.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

