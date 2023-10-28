Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $3.94-4.08 EPS.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WH opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.
Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
