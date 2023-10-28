ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

See Also

