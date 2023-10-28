Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Releases Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

FNWD stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

