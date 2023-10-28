Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

RNECY stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Renesas Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

