Celestica (TSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06, reports. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at C$31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$14.15 and a 12 month high of C$37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

