Celestica (TSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06, reports. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.17%.
Celestica Price Performance
Celestica stock opened at C$31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$14.15 and a 12 month high of C$37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.