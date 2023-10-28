New Gold (TSE:NGD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04, reports. The business had revenue of C$270.07 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

NGD opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74.

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

