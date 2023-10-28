Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.