Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,466,000 after buying an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

