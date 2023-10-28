Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Travel + Leisure also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.32 to $1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.71.

TNL opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 127,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

