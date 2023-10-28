National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

