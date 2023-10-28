SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s (SRU) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRUFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRUGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$206.95 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.