SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s (SRU) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$206.95 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

