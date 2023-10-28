RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REI) “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REIFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$276.05 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

