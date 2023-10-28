Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,087,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 25.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $290.04 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

