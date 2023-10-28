Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFUV stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

