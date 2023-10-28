Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY opened at $78.19 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

