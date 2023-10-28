Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VBR stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

