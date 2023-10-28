CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

CRSP stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

