Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

