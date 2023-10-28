Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,030 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $374,377.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,371,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $374,377.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,371,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 537,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,337. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.