Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average of $218.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $237.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

