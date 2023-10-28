Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,275,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $133.43 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.