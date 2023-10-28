Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $143.26 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.36 and a 200-day moving average of $186.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $5,763,048. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

