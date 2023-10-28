Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Trimmed by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.