Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $60.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

