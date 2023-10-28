Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $82.00

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Shares of INCY stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $86.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
