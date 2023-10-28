Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $82.00

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $86.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

