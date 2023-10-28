Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $43.14

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

