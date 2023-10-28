Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.17. 2,539,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,181,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

