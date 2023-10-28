EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.64. 374,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,049,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

