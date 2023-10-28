TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Strong Earnings

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 860,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,892,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Get Our Latest Report on TechnipFMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.