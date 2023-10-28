Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Up 9.2%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $240.21 and last traded at $240.21. 21,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 180,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.25 and a 200-day moving average of $214.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $449,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $23,858,932 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $79,610,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.