Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Trading 6.2% Higher on Strong Earnings

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.72. 38,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 553,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

