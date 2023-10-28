First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading Up 7.6% After Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $1,421.27 and last traded at $1,399.96. Approximately 17,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 128,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,301.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,354.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,288.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

