Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Up 7.3% Following Earnings Beat

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $139.66 and last traded at $139.21. 104,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 583,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.68.

The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Argus lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,677 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.86.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

