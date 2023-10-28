TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 3,503,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 7,187,168 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $10.23.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.