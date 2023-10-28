Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 280,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 367,860 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.02.

SRRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

