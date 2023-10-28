Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,017,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the previous session’s volume of 336,947 shares.The stock last traded at $63.96 and had previously closed at $63.60.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.