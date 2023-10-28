Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.49. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 596,723 shares trading hands.

GOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 263,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

