D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 37.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

