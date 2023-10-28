D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of QBTS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBTS
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.