Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,640.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $7.42 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

