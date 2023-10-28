TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Update

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get TTEC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC Stock Down 2.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.26 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.