Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Drops By 15.1%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 186,495 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

