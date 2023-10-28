Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 330,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $285,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $779,340. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 224,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 34.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 4,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MLAB stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $519.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

